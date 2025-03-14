FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

