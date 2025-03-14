AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.13 per share, with a total value of $15,634,645.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 915,852 shares in the company, valued at $132,001,748.76. This trade represents a 13.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,475,277 shares of company stock worth $230,506,547 and sold 146,905 shares worth $4,418,864. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

