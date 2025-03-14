AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 71,012 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,918,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

VIRT stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

