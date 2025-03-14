AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

BFAM opened at $123.39 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

