The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stake Trimmed by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

NYSE:THG opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $173.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

