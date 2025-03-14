AGF Management Ltd. Sells 83,126 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,126 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,654,000 after buying an additional 1,234,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

