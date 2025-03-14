Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average daily volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
