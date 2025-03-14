Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,113,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,191,000 after buying an additional 978,001 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 156,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,118.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 47,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

