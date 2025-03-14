Aviso Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 6.2 %

Shopify stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.