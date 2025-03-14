Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 61,950 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 393.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 77,870 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

