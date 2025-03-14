Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Decreased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.72%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

