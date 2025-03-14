Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,046,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

AEM stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

