Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

MFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.3094 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

