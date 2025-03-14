EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

