Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000.

NYSEARCA TOTR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

