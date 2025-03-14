Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 229,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,001,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

