ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,426 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

