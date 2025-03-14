Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,701,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

