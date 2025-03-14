Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in Entergy by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

