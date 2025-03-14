Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $154,140,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $82,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

