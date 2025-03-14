Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
