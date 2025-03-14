General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

