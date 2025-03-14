Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 13,537 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $804,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABG stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

