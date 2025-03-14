Inspire Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 151,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 262,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

