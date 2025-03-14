King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,428 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $520,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,922.90. The trade was a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $3,242,332. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.