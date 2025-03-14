Inspire Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

