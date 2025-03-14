420,379 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 257.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 273,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

