iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after acquiring an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.