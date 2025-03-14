Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

