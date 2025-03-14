Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 72,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.