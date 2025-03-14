King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $285,000 Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

