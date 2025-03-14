WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX:WSI) Insider Philip Re Purchases 148,996 Shares

WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX:WSI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Re acquired 148,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,280.72 ($6,465.86).

Philip Re also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Philip Re purchased 100,000 shares of WestStar Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,300.00 ($4,591.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

WestStar Industrial Company Profile

WestStar Industrial Limited, an industrial services company, provides engineering, construction, and mining services to resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through SIMPEC and Alltype segments. The company's services include structural and mechanical piping, and electrical and instrumentation; pipe plate and structural steel processing and fabrication; asset management; maintenance shutdowns and turnarounds; design and construct/EPC projects; and multidiscipline turnkey projects.

