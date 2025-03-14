Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Purchases $11,917.08 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Herbert Hotchkiss purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.87 per share, with a total value of $11,917.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296 shares in the company, valued at $41,993.52. This trade represents a 39.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

