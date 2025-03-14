Bryan A. Hanley Buys 750 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,950. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIX opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. CompX International Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.71.

CompX International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. CompX International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CompX International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompX International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CompX International by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CompX International by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About CompX International



CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

