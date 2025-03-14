Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,943.63. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.
Heritage Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
