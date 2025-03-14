Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,943.63. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

