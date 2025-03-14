Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 3,518,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,483,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Great Southern Copper Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.54.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.