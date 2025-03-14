Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 38.7% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 38.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. 9,804,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average session volume of 1,044,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Alphamin Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$412.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.