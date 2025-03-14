Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MannKind Call Options (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,971 call options.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MannKind by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,587 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

MannKind Stock Down 1.2 %

MannKind stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

