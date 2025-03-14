Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,801,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the average daily volume of 373,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 27.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

