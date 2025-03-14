Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Yardley acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $350,025.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $350,025.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $467,180. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.