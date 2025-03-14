Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,818 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

