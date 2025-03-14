Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $20,058,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

