Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,388 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

