Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $465,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,969,000. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 379,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000.

IXC opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

