King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $811,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPYG stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

