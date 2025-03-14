King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 625 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after buying an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97,583 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 318,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $182.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

View Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.