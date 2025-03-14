King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

