Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 36.0% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 900,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 224.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.01 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $766.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yext

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.