King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 990 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

IAU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

