Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 811,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after buying an additional 572,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $94.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

